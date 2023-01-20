79 F
The Villages
Friday, January 20, 2023
Villager facing $24,000 in fines after refusal to fix torn lanai screen

By Meta Minton

A Villager is facing $24,000 in fines after her refusal to fix a torn lanai screen.

The home at 1889 Blythewood Loop in the Village of Sunset Pointe was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Barbara Packard and her late husband bought the home in 2005 for $238,500 and were its original owners. Charles Packard died in 2007 at age 58. She is living in the home with her son, Jeff, who testified in 2021 during a public hearing about the deed compliance violation. Jeff Packard, who was arrested in 2016 when he was found driving with two blown-out tires near Lake Sumter Landing, pledged that he would work on the problem.

A lanai screen has not been repaired at 1889 Blythewood Loop in the Village of Sunset Pointe
A lanai screen has not been repaired at 1889 Blythewood Loop in the Village of Sunset Pointe.

The property is still in violation.

“They refuse to repair the screen,” said Director of Resident Services Matt Armstrong.

Fines continue to add up at $50 per day.

“The residents have dug in their heels and said, ‘I’m not doing,’” said Board Chairman Gary Kadow.

He said every effort will be made to collect the fines.

