Wildwood driver wanted on warrants arrested after caught speeding

A Wildwood driver wanted on warrants was arrested after he was caught speeding on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

Jaykob Robert Crocker, 25, was traveling in a white Toyota at about 1 a.m. Wednesday at a speed of 60 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During the a traffic stop, the officer found that Crocker, who was warned about speeding in a 2019 traffic stop near Brownwood, was driving on a suspended license. A computer check also revealed that Crocker was wanted on Sumter County warrants charging him with failure to appear on charges of possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The New York native was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended as well as the warrants. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $11,000 bond.