Friday, January 20, 2023
Window tint violation leads to driver’s arrest on drug charges

By Staff Report
Justin Allan Woods
A driver pulled over for a window tint violation went to jail after drugs were discovered in his vehicle.

Justin Allan Woods, 26, of Leesburg, was pulled over Monday afternoon at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Grays Airport Road due to the wind tint violation, according to an arrest report for the Fruitland Park Police Department.

He was found to be in possession of THC wax, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The irrigation worker was arrested on a third degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. He was issued a ticket for the window tint violation. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $4,000 bond.

