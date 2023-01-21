A big thank you for Chief Edmund Cain

Chief Edmund Cain is retiring as of Monday.

Chief Cain has been at the helm of The Villages Public Safety Department for the past seven years as chief and 13 years before that in various positions. Thank you for your many years of exemplary service.

During his tenure, Chief Cain oversaw the wonderful programs we have here in The Villages. He spearheaded the implementation of the VPSD coming out to the home of any resident requesting it to change smoke detector batteries. I can only imagine the falls from ladders that did not happen due to this program. I, for one, have used this program and appreciate it being available to us. Additionally, he led The Villages in implementation of AEDs in our villages and the training necessary for residents to give aid to their fellow residents as well as CPR training. All of these programs are needed in a community such as ours with an aging population. I am not sure where else your fire department would provide such service.

After the BOCC voted to discontinue the poor ambulance service from AMR we had been forced to endure the past ten years, he was proactive in purchasing the required ambulances and equipment as well as ensuring the department had adequate, trained staffing.

Chief Cain has earned his retirement but his presence will be missed. All Villagers need to remain vigilant to ensure that “our” fire department is never combined with the Sumter County Fire Department and thus never to be managed by the Sumter County Administrator.

Enjoy your well deserved and earned retirement.

Susan Ridgeway is a resident of the Village of Lake Deaton.