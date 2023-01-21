56 F
The Villages
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Edgewater Bungalows man arrested after erratic driving on Rainey Trail

By Staff Report
Cody Paul Krotzer
Cody Paul Krotzer

An Edgewater Bungalows man was arrested after driving erratically on Rainey Trail in The Villages.

Cody Paul Krotzer, 31, who lives at 1214 Flamingo Place, was driving a red 2015 Mazda 3 at about 1 a.m. Thursday and was slowing down and speeding up, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. His tires crossed the solid double lines and then they nearly hit the curb. The deputy following his vehicle feared the driver was impaired or having a medical episode.

During a traffic stop, the deputy detected the odor of marijuana. A burnt marijuana cigar was in plain view in the vehicle. An amphetamine pill was also found in the car.

Krotzer admitted to the deputy he had been arrested one week earlier and was free on bond. The deputy confirmed he had been arrested on Jan. 12 on drug charges and was free on $3,000 bond.

Krotzer was taken into custody on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

