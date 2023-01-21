Officials express concern after brief closure of new walking trail at Lake Miona

Officials have expressed concern after the recent closure of the new walking trail at Lake Miona.

Assistant District Manager Brittany Wilson said the Black Lake Walking Path was closed for a few days this past week for “warranty repairs.” She said some “settling” was expected with the Flexi-Pave path and that was accelerated by recent bouts of wet and very cold weather.

“It was expected due to the hard freeze and rainfall. It has been rectified. The work has been completed,” Wilson said.

She added that no new money has been spent on the path, which cost about $840,000, paid for with amenity money from residents south of County Road 466.

The path starts at Lake Miona Recreation Center and has a total walking distance of about 1.5 miles. The path has already proven to be very popular with residents. The path has become so popular that residents were still trying to walk on it during the recent work and were walking around the areas which had been taped off, said Community Development District 8 Supervisor Sal Tornname.

CDD 8 Supervisor Duane Johnson said every time he drives past the walking path, residents are walking their dogs on it. No dogs are allowed on that particular path.

Wilson said she would check with the Recreation Department about monitoring residents taking their dogs to the path, which also excludes golf carts and bicycles.