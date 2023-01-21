61.6 F
Suspect arrested at local car wash after allegedly selling drugs to informant

By Staff Report
Robert Donald Paul Myers

A suspect was arrested at a local car wash after allegedly selling drugs to a confidential informant.

Robert Donald Paul Myers, 56, of Summerfield, was arrested on multiple drug charges by a Sumter County sheriff’s detective at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Atlantis Car Wash on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake.

The arrest follows an investigation in which the New Jersey native sold methamphetamine this past Feb. 14 to a confidential informant while at the car wash. The following day, he sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant at the nearby Lowe’s home improvement store.

Myers was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $17,000 bond.

Photos