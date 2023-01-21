Villager escapes prosecution in arrest after night of ‘heavily drinking’

A Villager will escape prosecution in an arrest this past November after a night of “heavily drinking.”

Melissa Francis, 47, of the Village of Sunset Pointe and a male companion “had been heavily drinking while they were out,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. After they returned home, Francis ran through the front of the garage and began “striking the roof” of his specialty vehicle. Damage was estimated at more than $1,000. Francis ran to the door and attempted to lock out her male companion. She returned to the garage and “struck him on the right side of his face with an open hand.” His face was red when deputies arrived on the scene. Francis was arrested on charges of battery and criminal damage to property.

However, earlier this month, the prosecutor’s office announced that no information will be filed in the case due to “victim/witness issues.”