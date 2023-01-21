Villager ordered to appear at arraignment after fight over seat at restaurant

A Villager has been ordered to appear at an arraignment after a fight over a seat at the bar at a popular restaurant in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Julie Ann Marsh, 56, of the Village of Pine Ridge, has been ordered to appear at an arraignment set for 9 a.m. Feb. 20 in Sumter County Court.

She was arrested Jan. 13 at Harvest Restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square after she took a seat at the outside bar. The seat had been claimed by another couple, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The couple apparently confronted Marsh when they returned from the restroom. The man informed Marsh she was in his chair, prompting a verbal altercation. Marsh announced she was “not getting up from the chair,” the report said. The Chicago native began “fighting” with the man’s female date over the chair. The man was pushed during the altercation. The man signed an intent to prosecute form, while his female companion “was not cooperative” with police.

Marsh was arrested on a charge of battery. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after her husband posted $500 bond.