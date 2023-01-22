Anthony Liparulo, 87 of Summerfield, Florida died January 20, 2023. He was born May 28, 1935 in Bronx, NY and grew up in New London, Connecticut. His parents were Antoinette and Luco Liparulo.

After high school Anthony (Tony) joined the US Air Force and was commissioned as an Officer after attending Officer Training School. After graduation he became a navigator instructor and served at multiple stations around the world where he was awarded many medals including the Distinguished Flying Cross.

After twenty years of military service, Tony resumed his studies at Weber University and became a Certified Public Accountant. He opened his own office in the then tiny town of Monument, Colorado. After another twenty years, he and his wife Marilyn left the snowy mountains of Colorado for the sunshine of Florida.

Anthony is survived by his wife, his brother Paul, two sons, Robert and Donald, his wife’s three children, ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and a beloved daughter, Lynda.

A memorial service and celebration of his life is planned for a date in the coming weeks in Florida.