Sunday, January 22, 2023
Man will lose driver’s license after traffic stop at Gator’s Dockside at Brownwood

By Staff Report
A man will lose his driver’s license after a traffic stop at Gator’s Dockside at Brownwood.

Kevin James Elliott, 31, of Ocala, pleaded no contest to a charge of driving under the influence this past week in Sumter County Court. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Elliott was driving a silver Toyota passenger car when he was pulled over at about 2:30 a.m. Aug. 16 at the restaurant located on Meggison Road in The Villages, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. It appeared Elliott had been drinking. He initially told police he’d had “two beers,” but later revised his statement and said he’d consumed “four to five drinks.” During field sobriety exercises, Elliott “missed the heel to toe with every step” and he “turned improperly.” He provided breath samples that registered .131 and .125 blood alcohol content.

