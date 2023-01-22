79.9 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 22, 2023
New AAC member will take questions from CDD 2 residents

By Staff Report

This month’s Community Development District 2 Question & Answer meeting will be held from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 at the El Santiago Recreation Center.

The program will include a presentation by newly elected Amenity Authority Committee member Reb Benson.

As a follow up to the November meeting regarding the Automated External Defibrillator program in The Villages presentation by Bob Sjogren, the Community Risk Reduction Coordinator with The Villages Public Safety Department, Supervisor Tom Swiers will discuss how the AED program can be further implemented within CDD 2.

The purpose of these informal meetings is to provide residents with the opportunity to get together, make friends, ask questions, get answers, share concerns, offer suggestions, seek solutions, and address rumors. Residents are able to sit down together to discuss any topics they would like pertaining to CDD 2.

  • All meetings are held at El Santiago Recreation Center.
  • Meetings begin at 7 p.m. and end at approximately 9 p.m.
  • Residents are invited to attend the entire meeting to listen to other residents’ questions,
    but each of you may come and go as you please, based on your own schedule.
  • Because residents choose the topics, each meeting will be different.

For more information: Call District 2 Supervisor Tom Swiers at (847) 951-2230; or send an Email to: [email protected] or [email protected]

