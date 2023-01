To the Editor:

In my opinion, all the accidents at the roundabouts are caused when one car cuts in front of another car to change lanes or to exit the roundabout from the left lane. Unfortunately, that is not a violation if it happens if there are marks of dotted lines. The dotted lines allow you to move to the other lane. Any person, with a little brain, would know that making all roundabouts ONE lane would prevent many accidents.

Ericka Yeger

Village of Fernandina