Village of Pinellas resident sentenced in drunk driving case

A Village of Pinellas resident has been sentenced in a drunk driving case.

Michael Dean Edwards, 70, pleaded no contest this past week to a charge of driving under the influence in Sumter County Court. He will lose his license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 yours of community service.

Edwards had been driving a red Toyota Tacoma at abut 4 p.m. May 22 when he backed into a white Chevy truck in the parking lot at KB Landscape Supply Inc., according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. When an officer was interviewing Edwards about the accident, “the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” was detected. His eyes appeared to be bloodshot. Edwards told police he had consumed two “regular sized” beers four hours earlier. He struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .095 and .092 blood alcohol content. He was transported to the Ocala Health ER at Trailwinds Village before being booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.