79.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, January 22, 2023
type here...

Village of Pinellas resident sentenced in drunk driving case

By Staff Report
Michael Dean Edwards
Michael Dean Edwards

A Village of Pinellas resident has been sentenced in a drunk driving case.

Michael Dean Edwards, 70, pleaded no contest this past week to a charge of driving under the influence in Sumter County Court. He will lose his license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 yours of community service.

Edwards had been driving a red Toyota Tacoma at abut 4 p.m. May 22 when he backed into a white Chevy truck in the parking lot at KB Landscape Supply Inc., according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. When an officer was interviewing Edwards about the accident, “the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” was detected. His eyes appeared to be bloodshot. Edwards told police he had consumed two “regular sized” beers four hours earlier. He struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .095 and .092 blood alcohol content. He was transported to the Ocala Health ER at Trailwinds Village before being booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Let me tell you about the people saving seats at the square

A Village of Summerhill resident shares a story about a group saving seats at a town square in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The reason there are accidents in the roundabouts

A Village of Fernandina resident explains the reason there are accidents in the roundabouts. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Villages IDs cannot be required at town squares

In a Letter to the Editor, an “outsider” contends that The Villages would be foolish to enact an ID requirement at the town squares.

You shouldn’t lose your seat at the square if you get up to dance

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Calumet Grove reader says you shouldn’t lose your seat at the square because you get up to dance.

The Recreation News is no longer needed in print

A Village of Caroline resident says the Recreation News is not needed in a print format and that it is being published to make a profit for the Developer. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos