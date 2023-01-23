Cindy Seidel, beloved wife and mother; endearing friend to people and pets; retired medical professional (BSN, RN) having served in a range of clinical nursing, nursing education and administrative roles over a 30+ year career; passed away peacefully at home in December with her husband at her side.

Mirroring her passionate commitment to serving the healthcare needs in each community in which she lived were her years of devotion in retirement to serving the needs of cats, domesticated and feral. She is survived by Dick, her husband/life-partner of nearly five decades, by Tim, her devoted son, by other related and extended family, and by many friends.

If you are drawn to make a heartfelt charitable donation, please direct it to: Humane Society of Marion County Attn: Cats & Kittens P.O. Box 1542 Ocala, FL 34475 In Memory of Cindy Seidel.