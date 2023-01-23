Pitiful excuse for an investigation

To the Editor:

The marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court, who was appointed to investigate the Dobbs case (re: Overturning Roe v Wade), now says after nine months, that she cannot say who the leaker was.

Instead of asking the FBI to investigate, the Chief Justice decided to let only the marshal investigate.

This retired Army colonel, originally commissioned out of West Point into the Signal Corps, has about the same level of investigative experience as Elmer Fudd!

I do not believe the Chief Justice wanted to expose the leaker.

Mel Halfon

Village of Pine Ridge