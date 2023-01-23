63.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, January 23, 2023
type here...

Pitiful excuse for an investigation

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court, who was appointed to investigate the Dobbs case (re: Overturning Roe v Wade), now says after nine months, that she cannot say who the leaker was.
Instead of asking the FBI to investigate, the Chief Justice decided to let only the marshal investigate.
This retired Army colonel, originally commissioned out of West Point into the Signal Corps, has about the same level of investigative experience as Elmer Fudd!
I do not believe the Chief Justice wanted to expose the leaker.

Mel Halfon
Village of Pine Ridge

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Stop complaining about rising amenity fees

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. John resident implores fellow residents to stop complaining about rising amenity fees.

Older residents rely on print version of Recreation News

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says older residents rely on the print version of the Recreation News.

Let me tell you about the people saving seats at the square

A Village of Summerhill resident shares a story about a group saving seats at a town square in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The reason there are accidents in the roundabouts

A Village of Fernandina resident explains the reason there are accidents in the roundabouts. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Villages IDs cannot be required at town squares

In a Letter to the Editor, an “outsider” contends that The Villages would be foolish to enact an ID requirement at the town squares.

Photos