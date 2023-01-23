Rosemary Reiss

Rosemary Lucy DiGiovanni Reiss of The Villages, Florida, was called to eternal life on November 19, 2022.

Rosemary was born November 12, 1932 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to Fransesco and Mary DiGiovanni. She graduated from Liberty High School in Bethlehem, attended Bethlehem Business College and began her working career at Bethlehem Steel Corporation. She also worked at Lehigh University in Bethlehem.

While in The Villages, she began her stay as a Village Cheerleader and a member of many Red Hat Groups. Rosemary loved music and was a member of the Beethoven Mannechoir and her church choir at St Theresa Catholic Church in Pennsylvania. She also performed at Musikfest in PA, at Hunter Mountain in NY, with Julius LaRosa and Jerry Vale, and with the I Pasani Singers and Dancers of the Lehigh Valley, PA.

Rosemary is survived by her grandchildren Richard, III, Kelly Jean, wife of Ronald Kennison, and Emily. She leaves four great grandsons, Alexander, Gregory, Christopher, and Grady. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard, three children, Richard, Russell, and Roxanne, her parents, and three brothers, Joseph, Louis, and Albert.

Funeral Mass will be held on January 27, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. at St Timothy’s Catholic Church in The Villages.