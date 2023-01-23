63.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, January 23, 2023
type here...

Stop complaining about rising amenity fees

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I read this news site every day and I’m sorry to say I truly do not understand why people keep carrying on about the amenities.
Costs are have gone up. No one likes anything to go up and the latest one was when someone suggest we charge for guest passes. Who is going to pay for them? I know if my children come out they’re not going to pay for it. I assume the same for the rest of you, but I could be wrong.
Instead of complaining about nonsense, why don’t you complain to the supermarket about the way eggs, milk, butter and bread have gone up. Guess you accept all that, but all you do is complain about amenities fees.
Yes, some of you’ve been here a long time and they have gone up, but so has everything else. Look at all the communities and you’ll find what we pay is significantly less.

Fred Rapp
Village of St. John

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Older residents rely on print version of Recreation News

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says older residents rely on the print version of the Recreation News.

Let me tell you about the people saving seats at the square

A Village of Summerhill resident shares a story about a group saving seats at a town square in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The reason there are accidents in the roundabouts

A Village of Fernandina resident explains the reason there are accidents in the roundabouts. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Villages IDs cannot be required at town squares

In a Letter to the Editor, an “outsider” contends that The Villages would be foolish to enact an ID requirement at the town squares.

You shouldn’t lose your seat at the square if you get up to dance

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Calumet Grove reader says you shouldn’t lose your seat at the square because you get up to dance.

Photos