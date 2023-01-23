Villager in BMW arrested on charge of driving under influence

A Villager in a BMW was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

John Mark DiStefano, 72, had been driving erratically when he was pulled over shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the TA Travel Center on State Road 44 in Wildwood.

When a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy approached the New Jersey native’s white BMW, the “strong odor of burnt marijuana” was detected. DiStefano “could not maintain his balance” and “could not complete clear and full sentences,” according to an arrest report.

Marijuana was found in the BMW. DiStefano had a medical marijuana card which had expired in November.

DiStefano agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but noted that he has artificial knees and “lower back issues.” He performed poorly in the exercises. He provided a breath sample that registered .000 blood alcohol content, however a drug recognition expert concluded he was under the influence. He refused to sign a citation issued by police.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and refusal to sign a citation. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,500 bond.