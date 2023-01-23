63.5 F
The Villages
Monday, January 23, 2023
Villager’s son on knee scooter allegedly inflicts injury on father’s shin

By Staff Report
Seth Benjamin Przygoda
A Villager’s son on a knee scooter allegedly inflicted an injury on his father’s shin.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 10:40 a.m. Sunday to a home in the Pensacola Villas in the Village of Dunedin after 44-year-old Seth Benjamin Przygoda allegedly pushed past his father on a knee scooter, causing a laceration to his father’s shin. The two men had been in an argument with the elder man trying to persuade his son to leave the house.

Deputies found that the knee scooter had a metal lever on the front used to adjust its height. The position of the lever matched the same height as to where the shin injury had occurred.

Przygoda was arrested on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.

Przygoda had been arrested in 2015 after a shoving match with his father at the villa. However, a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65 in that arrest was dropped by the prosecutor’s office.

