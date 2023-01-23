Villages resident busted in 2019 sex sting lands back behind bars

A resident of The Villages who was busted in a 2019 sex sting has landed back behind bars.

Bryan George Blakely, 32, who lives at 3189 Mansfield St. in the Village of Polo Ridge, was driving a brown GMC SUV at 8:21 a.m. Friday on U.S. 301 when an officer noticed the vehicle’s headlights were not illuminated in the foggy weather, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Blakely presented the officer with a Florida identification card and a computer check revealed his Minnesota driver’s license has been suspended.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center as he is already on probation.

Blakely was arrested in 2019 when the Colorado Springs (Colo.) Police Department conducted an undercover operation into the online luring and exploitation of minors. Blakely was arrested on suspicion of internet luring of a child class four felony and attempted sexual assault on a child a class five felony. He was convicted in the case in 2020.

He registered an address in The Villages in 2021, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.