Monday, January 23, 2023
Visitor from Maine arrested after altercation in golf cart near Colony Cottage

By Staff Report
Maya Coryn Gray
A visitor from Maine was arrested after an altercation in a golf cart near Colony Cottage Recreation Center.

Maya Gray, 24, of Cornville, Maine, had been traveling in a golf cart at about 9 p.m. Sunday with a male companion in the vicinity of Morse Boulevard and Colony Boulevard when they “got into a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The man said that Gray “got upset and started yelling at him in his ear.” He and Gray got into an altercation that left him with “bloody scratches on his neck and redness to his upper chest area.” He also suffered a scratch on his left outer arm beneath his elbow.

Gray was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $500 bond.

