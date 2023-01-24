Eisenhower sports pool will remain closed until further notice

The District Office has announced that the Eisenhower Recreation Sports Pool will be closed until further notice.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Eisenhower Recreation Center at 352-674-8390.
