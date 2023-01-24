70.8 F
Eisenhower sports pool will remain closed until further notice

By Staff Report

The District Office has announced that the Eisenhower Recreation Sports Pool will be closed until further notice.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Eisenhower Recreation Center at 352-674-8390.

Letters to the Editor

Pitiful excuse for an investigation

A Village of Pine Ridge resident contends that Chief Justice John Roberts had no desire to find the leaker in the Roe v. Wade case.

Stop complaining about rising amenity fees

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. John resident implores fellow residents to stop complaining about rising amenity fees.

Older residents rely on print version of Recreation News

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says older residents rely on the print version of the Recreation News.

Let me tell you about the people saving seats at the square

A Village of Summerhill resident shares a story about a group saving seats at a town square in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The reason there are accidents in the roundabouts

A Village of Fernandina resident explains the reason there are accidents in the roundabouts. Read her Letter to the Editor.

