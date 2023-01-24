Hypocrisy in The Villages

To the Editor:

Both The Villages MAGA CLUB (whose logo is eerily similar the same from Hitler’s Germany) and The Villagers for Trump are co-supporting the Jan. 30 Holocaust Memorial Celebration. Yes, the two biggest Trump supporting clubs in The Villages. A short stroll down memory lane includes his Holocaust denying dinner companions Kanye West and Nick Fuentes. His playing footsie with Q-Anon beliefs and referrals to George Soros as a “Globalist.” His current consideration of the crazy ”Jewish Space Laser Lady” as his VP. Attacking American Jews for lack of financial support and having dual loyalties to Israel. The Star of David on his Hillary Clinton attack ad in 2016. Referring to Jews as “good negotiators “. And to end this incomplete list, influencing the Pittsburg Synagogue shooter Robert Bowers’ xenophobic fear of “Invaders”.

You are not fooling anyone by claiming support for this celebration while still giving your complete allegiance to the King of Anti-Semites, Racism and Bigotry. I’d like to think that most of the people here in The Villages can see right through that.

Casey Marr

Village of Pine Ridge