John Charles Hansen

It is with heavy grief-stricken hearts that we must unfortunately announce that our beloved and amazing John Hansen has passed at the young age of 71. His family is comforted in John’s unrelenting faith in Jesus.

John is universally referred to as being the strongest person people knew – physically, mentally, emotionally. John was everyone’s “person”: he met you where you were, with the support you needed. John was a lifelong caregiver, with children across ages in the home for 46 consecutive years, and serving as the loving caretaker and protector for his wife, Cheryl, for as long as he was independently able. He gave all of himself to anyone that needed him and asked for nothing in return.

John was a 2-sport inductee into the Piux XI High School hall of fame in Milwaukee, Wisconsin for his accomplishments in Basketball and Football. John was a 2-sport college athlete playing basketball at Sheridan College in Wyoming followed by football excellence at Arizona State University.

John was a loyal supervisor for Pelton followed by 37 years at Roundy’s, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin for his long career. He was a devoted husband of 22 years to Linda Hansen (Oldakowski) bringing 5 beautiful children into this world. After, he was a loving and supporting husband to Cheryl Hansen (Haskins) raising a 6th child in his care.

John, born and raised in Wisconsin, was a die-hard fan of all things related to his home state. He attended the 1st ever Green Bay Packer Lambeau Leap game, he attended Nolan Ryan’s 300th win at County Stadium, as well as the last ever game played at that ballpark. Nothing he loved more than talking Wisconsin sports or politics, even after achieving his dream of retiring to the great State of Florida for relaxation in The Villages as a retiree.

As recently as mid December 2022, John was thrilled at the progress he was making in the gym. He was thrilled with the progress he was making on the golf course. He was thrilled with the progress he was making in upgrading his living space. He would wake up each morning ready to enjoy the day ahead. Met with a sudden health challenge, and after multiple hospitals and facilities with his family fighting alongside for resolution, the surgeries and care were ultimately not enough.

Through it all John wanted to be strong for each person in his life. He shared his life story to everyone he met. As John’s condition worsened, he only cared that his family had everything in order for him. He was selfless until the end. His last words to his family, shortly before his final moments: “I will keep fighting”. And we know he fought harder than anyone reasonably could over the 5 week ordeal, and we know he’ll fight to protect his family while watching down from heaven

John was predeceased by parents Esther Owsiany and Anthony Joseph Hansen, and sister Judy Sanders, while survived by wife Cheryl Hansen (Haskins), siblings Susan (Allen) Beranek and Michael (Mary) Hansen, and children Renee Hansen, Michelle Rutledge, Dan (Sabine) Hansen, Lauren (Eric) Tutsch, Rachel Hansen, and Gabrielle Haskins. John leaves behind 8 adoring grandchildren with a 9th on its way.

John’s legacy is honored with the strength and resolve which carries on in those whose lives he touched. A celebration of his life will be held in Wisconsin, announced at a later date on John’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/john.hansen.75033.

John Charles Hansen

Aug 28, 1951 – Jan 16, 2023

Ride on, Cowboy… your legacy carries on.