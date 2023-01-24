Problem home in The Villages declared unsafe to occupy

A problem home in The Villages has been declared unsafe to occupy.

The home on the Historic Side of The Villages was before a special magistrate Tuesday morning at Lady Lake Town Hall due to a number of code violations.

The owner of 923 St. Andrews Blvd. is deceased and ownership is listed as the Hazel L. Cubeta Estate. Her son Paul Cubeta has a long criminal history. It isn’t completely clear whether he, or anyone else, is living there at the moment.

A neighbor had been mowing the lawn in a defensive effort to keep the rats from the Cubeta home from invading the surrounding homes. There is junk strewn about the property.

The home has elicited numerous complaints from neighbors.

Special Magistrate Joshua Bills ruled that the code enforcement violations must be corrected by Feb. 15 or $50 daily fines will be imposed.

The property was before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors in December due to a fallen tree in the yard. The tree is still there.

The home has elicited numerous complaints from neighbors.