72.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, January 24, 2023
type here...

Restaurant in The Villages plagued with false alarms due to faulty security system

By Meta Minton

A restaurant in The Villages has been plagued with false alarms due to a faulty security system.

The problem has gotten so bad that representatives of the Outback Steakhouse at Rolling Acres Plaza were called Tuesday morning before a special magistrate at Lady Lake Town Hall.

Outback Steakhouse at Rolling Acres Plaza
Outback Steakhouse at Rolling Acres Plaza

There have been 42 alarm calls in the past three years, according to a code enforcement officer with the Town of Lady Lake. The alarms are a problem because they require a response from emergency personnel, frequently in the wee hours of the morning. When emergency personnel are responding to false alarms, they cannot respond to other calls for assistance.

The restaurant’s managing partner Marsha Williams told Special Magistrate Joshua Bills that the restaurant is replacing its security system. That should solve the problem with false alarms, she said. She said the new system should be in place by the end of February.

It was noted in the hearing that the restaurant has paid or intends to pay all fines associated with the false alarms.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Unpleasant experience at the Old Mill Playhouse

A Pennbrooke Fairways resident describes a recent trip to the Old Mill Playhouse. Read about her unpleasant experience in her Letter to the Editor.

We don’t have to honor ‘saved’ seats

A Village of Summerhill resident shares how he deals with “saved” seats at the town square. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Hypocrisy in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident is critical of an event reportedly bringing together the biggest Trump organizations in The Villages.

Pitiful excuse for an investigation

A Village of Pine Ridge resident contends that Chief Justice John Roberts had no desire to find the leaker in the Roe v. Wade case.

Stop complaining about rising amenity fees

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. John resident implores fellow residents to stop complaining about rising amenity fees.

Photos