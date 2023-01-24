Restaurant in The Villages plagued with false alarms due to faulty security system

A restaurant in The Villages has been plagued with false alarms due to a faulty security system.

The problem has gotten so bad that representatives of the Outback Steakhouse at Rolling Acres Plaza were called Tuesday morning before a special magistrate at Lady Lake Town Hall.

There have been 42 alarm calls in the past three years, according to a code enforcement officer with the Town of Lady Lake. The alarms are a problem because they require a response from emergency personnel, frequently in the wee hours of the morning. When emergency personnel are responding to false alarms, they cannot respond to other calls for assistance.

The restaurant’s managing partner Marsha Williams told Special Magistrate Joshua Bills that the restaurant is replacing its security system. That should solve the problem with false alarms, she said. She said the new system should be in place by the end of February.

It was noted in the hearing that the restaurant has paid or intends to pay all fines associated with the false alarms.