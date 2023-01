To the Editor:

This past week I and my two friends went to see a movie at the Old Mill Playhouse.

Told that the doors open at 1p .m. sharp. Because we were unable to find parking, we arrived at 1:11!

There were NO SEATS AVAILABLE. ROW UPON ROW WAS SAVED! There should have been an usher to prevent these inconsiderate people from saving seats.

Julie McAuley

Pennbrooke Fairways