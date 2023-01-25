83 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, January 25, 2023
type here...

Applications available for Spring Craft Show in The Villages

By Staff Report

Applications are available for the Spring Craft Show in The Villages.

The craft show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at Laurel Manor Recreation Center, SeaBreeze Recreation Center and Rohan Recreation Center.

Because of the overwhelming amount of talented crafters in The Villages, space is limited and will be assigned using a “lottery system.” One application per person/household. Unassigned spaces will be removed the morning of the show. There will be 100 tables per venue. Electric access is limited; no guarantees.

You can download the application here: REC281_Spring Craft Show App_8.5x11_0123

The VCDD Recreation & Parks Department recognizes the following categories as approved for the bi-annual Craft Shows:

• Textiles – cross stitch, embroidery, quilting

• Wood, Metal or Clay, pottery, carpentry

• Basket weaving

• Paper, Canvas – calligraphy, card making, decoupage

• Artificial flower arrangements

• Other – bead work, glass fusion

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Ranked Choice Voting

A Village of St. Charles resident has a question about Gov. Ron DeSantis and Ranked Choice Voting. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We all had a great time at Lake Sumter Landing

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager describes the great time she and others had recently at the electric light show at Lake Sumter Landing.

Unpleasant experience at the Old Mill Playhouse

A Pennbrooke Fairways resident describes a recent trip to the Old Mill Playhouse. Read about her unpleasant experience in her Letter to the Editor.

We don’t have to honor ‘saved’ seats

A Village of Summerhill resident shares how he deals with “saved” seats at the town square. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Hypocrisy in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident is critical of an event reportedly bringing together the biggest Trump organizations in The Villages.

Photos