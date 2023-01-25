Applications available for Spring Craft Show in The Villages

Applications are available for the Spring Craft Show in The Villages.

The craft show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at Laurel Manor Recreation Center, SeaBreeze Recreation Center and Rohan Recreation Center.

Because of the overwhelming amount of talented crafters in The Villages, space is limited and will be assigned using a “lottery system.” One application per person/household. Unassigned spaces will be removed the morning of the show. There will be 100 tables per venue. Electric access is limited; no guarantees.

You can download the application here: REC281_Spring Craft Show App_8.5x11_0123

The VCDD Recreation & Parks Department recognizes the following categories as approved for the bi-annual Craft Shows:

• Textiles – cross stitch, embroidery, quilting

• Wood, Metal or Clay, pottery, carpentry

• Basket weaving

• Paper, Canvas – calligraphy, card making, decoupage

• Artificial flower arrangements

• Other – bead work, glass fusion