Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Bicycle rider asking for trouble on Buena Vista Boulevard

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The past two Sunday mornings, a single bike rider was on Buena Vista Boulevard. This is like suicide, and he even was at County Road 466, crossing over with heavy traffic. Wow!

Richard Cashman
Village of Briar Meadow South

 

Photos