Buffalo Stampeders honored for championship season by Sumter Commission

The Buffalo Stampeders 6U football team was honored by Sumter County Chairman Craig Estep Tuesday night for their 18-14 victory in the championship game for their age group to become 2022 Florida 6U Champions.

The team also won the Pop Warner Division III Mid-Florida 6U Championship. They played eight games during the regular season with two wins and three losses. Coached by Thomas Craig and Zackery Lottner, team members include Aiden Inbody, Issac Lottner, Levi Orbaker, Benjamin Ferry, Joseph Blake, Thomas Kennedy, Micah Porter, Jariez Bell, Thomas Craig, Thomas Perkins and Santino Falotico.