83 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, January 25, 2023
type here...

Eisenhower sports pool will remain closed until further notice

By Staff Report

The District Office has announced that the Eisenhower Recreation Sports Pool will be closed until further notice.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Eisenhower Recreation Center at 352-674-8390.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Unpleasant experience at the Old Mill Playhouse

A Pennbrooke Fairways resident describes a recent trip to the Old Mill Playhouse. Read about her unpleasant experience in her Letter to the Editor.

We don’t have to honor ‘saved’ seats

A Village of Summerhill resident shares how he deals with “saved” seats at the town square. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Hypocrisy in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident is critical of an event reportedly bringing together the biggest Trump organizations in The Villages.

Pitiful excuse for an investigation

A Village of Pine Ridge resident contends that Chief Justice John Roberts had no desire to find the leaker in the Roe v. Wade case.

Stop complaining about rising amenity fees

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. John resident implores fellow residents to stop complaining about rising amenity fees.

Photos