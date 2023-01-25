83.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, January 25, 2023
type here...

New York snowbird in golf cart arrested on DUI after leaving Brownwood

By Staff Report
Timothy Fennelly
Timothy Fennelly

A New York snowbird in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge after leaving Brownwood.

Timothy Charles Fennelly, 76, of Aquebogue, N.Y., was at the wheel of a black EZ-GO golf cart shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday traveling on Warm Springs Avenue near the Everglades Recreation Center, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Golf carts are not allowed on that roadway. His golf cart had backed up the right lane of traffic.

Fennelly, who was identified by his New York driver’s license, “appeared intoxicated” and “stumbled out of the golf cart,” the report said. During the traffic stop, Fennelly handed a deputy documents that indicated he is a retired New York police detective.

Fennelly said he had been at Brownwood and must have made a wrong turn. During field sobriety exercises, a deputy observed “multiple indicators of impairment.” Fennelly provided breath samples that registered .111 and .101 blood alcohol content. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Bicycle rider asking for trouble on Buena Vista Boulevard

A Village of Briar Meadow South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, fears that a bicycle rider is asking for trouble on Buena Vista Boulevard.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Ranked Choice Voting

A Village of St. Charles resident has a question about Gov. Ron DeSantis and Ranked Choice Voting. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We all had a great time at Lake Sumter Landing

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager describes the great time she and others had recently at the electric light show at Lake Sumter Landing.

Unpleasant experience at the Old Mill Playhouse

A Pennbrooke Fairways resident describes a recent trip to the Old Mill Playhouse. Read about her unpleasant experience in her Letter to the Editor.

We don’t have to honor ‘saved’ seats

A Village of Summerhill resident shares how he deals with “saved” seats at the town square. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos