New York snowbird in golf cart arrested on DUI after leaving Brownwood

A New York snowbird in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge after leaving Brownwood.

Timothy Charles Fennelly, 76, of Aquebogue, N.Y., was at the wheel of a black EZ-GO golf cart shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday traveling on Warm Springs Avenue near the Everglades Recreation Center, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Golf carts are not allowed on that roadway. His golf cart had backed up the right lane of traffic.

Fennelly, who was identified by his New York driver’s license, “appeared intoxicated” and “stumbled out of the golf cart,” the report said. During the traffic stop, Fennelly handed a deputy documents that indicated he is a retired New York police detective.

Fennelly said he had been at Brownwood and must have made a wrong turn. During field sobriety exercises, a deputy observed “multiple indicators of impairment.” Fennelly provided breath samples that registered .111 and .101 blood alcohol content. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.