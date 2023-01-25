On December 27, 2022, Peter Murphy, of The Villages, Florida, a beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, and friend to many, went home to be with the Lord.

After his wife Eileen passed away in 2017, he was blessed with love a second time when he met Linda Magill, whom he married in 2020. Linda and Peter settled full-time in The Villages, FL in April 2022. Peter is survived by his loving wife Linda, his siblings, Joseph of Yonkers, NY; Alice (Cathie Lyons) of NY, NY; Maryann Salvin (Richard) of Irvington, NY; Paul (Lynn) of La Jolla, CA; his children, Kevin (Caroline) of Tinton Falls, NJ; Thomas (Candy Conover) of Kill Devil Hills, NC; Regina Keith (David) of Toms River, NJ, and stepson, Patrick Magill Davis (Leilah) of New Orleans, LA., 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 2 more on the way; along with many nieces and nephews that he adored. His parents, his first wife, Eileen, and siblings, Jack, Virginia, and Patricia predeceased him.

Peter proudly served his country for 21 years in the United States Marine Corps and retired in 1977 as a Chief Warrant Officer 4. He was awarded The Navy Commendation Medal with Valor, Vietnam Service Medal with 3 Bronze Stars for 3 tours in Vietnam, Combat Action Ribbon, the Marine Corp Expeditionary Medal (Cuba), and many more honors during his career. After retiring from the Marines, Peter worked at Fort Monmouth, NJ with Control Data Corp., The Merdan Group, and Telos Corporation.

Peter loved the Lord and was an active member of Hope Lutheran Church where he participated in Bible studies and classes with great enthusiasm and also enjoyed volunteering his time. Peter was one in a million: a great American, a distinguished serviceman, quick with a laugh and a story. He had the gift of engaging everyone he met and making them feel important. He had a generous and caring heart, and a fabulous sense of humor, and will be sorely missed by all who knew him but never forgotten.

A funeral service for friends and family will be held on January 30, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, 250 Avenida Los Angelos, The Villages, FL, followed by a luncheon, immediately followed by interment at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL., with full military honors. Instead of flowers, the family would be honored by a donation in Peter’s memory to his favorite charity, Homes for our Troops. (www.hfotusa.org)