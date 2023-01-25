Wisconsin man leaving World of Beer arrested after stumbling to his car

A Wisconsin man who was seen stumbling to his car was arrested after leaving World of Beer at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Joseph Vanderah, 54, of Lodi, Wis. was walking to his car at about 10 p.m. Tuesday when people in the vicinity concluded he was in no shape to drive and they tried to prevent him from getting behind the wheel, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He had fallen while attempting to reach his vehicle.

An officer arrived on the scene and determined it was “apparent” that Vanderah was “under the influence of alcohol.” He said he was from out of town and visiting his mother. He was identified by his Wisconsin driver’s license. Vanderah was alone and did not have any other means of transportation. He told police, “Take me to jail.”

The Iowa native was arrested on charge of disorderly intoxication and booked at the Lake County Jail on $500 bond.