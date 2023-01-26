62.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, January 26, 2023
type here...

Homeless man arrested after making bogus return for cash at Home Depot

By Staff Report
Joseph M. Evans Jr.
Joseph M. Evans Jr.

A homeless man was arrested after making a bogus return for cash at Home Depot in Lady Lake.

Joseph M. Evans Jr., 35, entered the store on Tuesday and selected a plumbing item valued at $13.95, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He went to the return desk, removed a receipt from inside his pocket and conducted a fraudulent return. He received $14.93 in cash.

An officer arrived on the scene and took Evans into custody. He was found to be in possession of .17 grams of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested on charges of scheme to defraud, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $5,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Saving seats at movie theater

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, follows up on a previous letter about seating at the Old Mill Playhouse.

Please be considerate with regard to chairs at the squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident implores fellow residents to be considerate with regard to chairs at the squares.

Paying more and getting less in The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Glenbrook resident is unhappy that readers are paying more and getting less in The Villages Daily Sun. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Bicycle rider asking for trouble on Buena Vista Boulevard

A Village of Briar Meadow South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, fears that a bicycle rider is asking for trouble on Buena Vista Boulevard.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Ranked Choice Voting

A Village of St. Charles resident has a question about Gov. Ron DeSantis and Ranked Choice Voting. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos