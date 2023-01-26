Homeless man arrested after making bogus return for cash at Home Depot

A homeless man was arrested after making a bogus return for cash at Home Depot in Lady Lake.

Joseph M. Evans Jr., 35, entered the store on Tuesday and selected a plumbing item valued at $13.95, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He went to the return desk, removed a receipt from inside his pocket and conducted a fraudulent return. He received $14.93 in cash.

An officer arrived on the scene and took Evans into custody. He was found to be in possession of .17 grams of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested on charges of scheme to defraud, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $5,000 bond.