54.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, January 26, 2023
type here...

Judith Hewitt Terraciano

By Staff Report
Judith Hewitt Terraciano
Judith Hewitt Terraciano

Judith Hewitt Terraciano passed away on 23 January 23, 2023, following a long illness.

Judi graduated from Guilderland Central High School, Albany Medical Center School of Nursing and St. Joseph’s College in North Windham, ME.

After practicing clinical nursing in hospitals and California Judi began a career in the Utilization/Medical Management at Blue Shield of Northeastern NY. Upon retiring in 2000, Judi continued working with Blue Shield periodically on special projects, as well as pursuing her passion for traveling internationally and volunteering at the Hope Club.

Judi moved to The Villages, Florida in 2013. There she volunteered at The Villages Regional Hospital and Synexus Research organization, as well as participating in various clubs and activities.

Judi was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Carmine W. Terraciano, her parents, Walter and Blanche Griessel Hewitt, her brother Richard A. Hewitt Sr., and stepson Michael Terraciano. She is survived by Richard Hewitt Jr., (Jan) of Maggie Valley, NC, and Randal Hewitt (Jane) of Lacey, WA. And their children. Also survived by step-children Martha (Gregory) McDowell, John (Linda) Terraciano of Billings, MT, and Laura (Jeffrey) Lehner of Ballston Spa, NY, and their children.

Services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Summerfield FL and in Albany NY with a burial at Memory Gardens, Colonie, NY.

The Family will appreciate memorial contributions to the Make-a-Wish Foundation of NENY @ One Mustang Drive, Cohoes, NY, 12407 or The Help Agency, Inc., 19186 NE 13th St. Silver Springs, FL 34488.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Bicycle rider asking for trouble on Buena Vista Boulevard

A Village of Briar Meadow South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, fears that a bicycle rider is asking for trouble on Buena Vista Boulevard.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Ranked Choice Voting

A Village of St. Charles resident has a question about Gov. Ron DeSantis and Ranked Choice Voting. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We all had a great time at Lake Sumter Landing

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager describes the great time she and others had recently at the electric light show at Lake Sumter Landing.

Unpleasant experience at the Old Mill Playhouse

A Pennbrooke Fairways resident describes a recent trip to the Old Mill Playhouse. Read about her unpleasant experience in her Letter to the Editor.

We don’t have to honor ‘saved’ seats

A Village of Summerhill resident shares how he deals with “saved” seats at the town square. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos