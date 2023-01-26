Judith Hewitt Terraciano passed away on 23 January 23, 2023, following a long illness.

Judi graduated from Guilderland Central High School, Albany Medical Center School of Nursing and St. Joseph’s College in North Windham, ME.

After practicing clinical nursing in hospitals and California Judi began a career in the Utilization/Medical Management at Blue Shield of Northeastern NY. Upon retiring in 2000, Judi continued working with Blue Shield periodically on special projects, as well as pursuing her passion for traveling internationally and volunteering at the Hope Club.

Judi moved to The Villages, Florida in 2013. There she volunteered at The Villages Regional Hospital and Synexus Research organization, as well as participating in various clubs and activities.

Judi was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Carmine W. Terraciano, her parents, Walter and Blanche Griessel Hewitt, her brother Richard A. Hewitt Sr., and stepson Michael Terraciano. She is survived by Richard Hewitt Jr., (Jan) of Maggie Valley, NC, and Randal Hewitt (Jane) of Lacey, WA. And their children. Also survived by step-children Martha (Gregory) McDowell, John (Linda) Terraciano of Billings, MT, and Laura (Jeffrey) Lehner of Ballston Spa, NY, and their children.

Services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Summerfield FL and in Albany NY with a burial at Memory Gardens, Colonie, NY.

The Family will appreciate memorial contributions to the Make-a-Wish Foundation of NENY @ One Mustang Drive, Cohoes, NY, 12407 or The Help Agency, Inc., 19186 NE 13th St. Silver Springs, FL 34488.