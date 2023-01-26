Roger Lee Scaggs, age 62, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, in the Providers UF Health The Villages® Hospital, Florida, due to complications from heart-related problems. A private family viewing will occur, followed by cremation with National Cremation Society in The Villages, FL.

Roger was born on December 21, 1960, in Garfield Heights, Ohio, to Osie and Nancy Scaggs. Roger was the second of three children and the family eventually settled in Columbia Station, Ohio. Roger was educated in the Columbia school district and graduated from Columbia High School in 1979.

He enjoyed a 30-year career as a civil servant for the U.S. Postal Service. The majority of his career saw him stationed at post offices throughout the greater Cleveland area before he transferred to a post office in Tallahassee, Florida, in 2014. Roger retired from the Postal Service in January 2018 and relocated to The Villages.

Roger is survived by his spouse, Terry DeVore; his sister Denise; his brother and wife John and Janet; his nephew Nicholas Scaggs; and niece Trisha Chadwick-Barton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on behalf of Roger to the Wounded Warrior Project: https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org