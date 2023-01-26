Saving seats at movie theater

To the Editor:

I read a letter complaining that it was difficult to find a seat in the movie theater after arriving 11 minutes beyond door–opening time (because of difficulty finding a parking spot.) Attendees may be saving seats for companions who have gone to the rest room.

Perhaps the theater could provide an usher to help ticket holders find seats when the theater is “sold-out.”

They should not sell more tickets than the theater can hold.

My husband and I watched “Patton” from the first row in a movie theater because it was all that was available. Never again.

Rose Kehoe

Village of Gilchrist