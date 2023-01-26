Teen arrested at apartment complex after dispute triggered by loud music

A teen was arrested at an apartment complex in Lady Lake after a dispute triggered by loud music.

A resident of The Cove apartments on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake at about 2 a.m. Thursday attempted to take a photograph of the license plate of a red Chevy with loud music playing, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The vehicle drove at the man as he attempted to take the photograph.

When an officer approached the vehicle during a traffic stop at the entrance to the apartment complex, the odor of marijuana was detected. A front seat passenger identified as 18-year-old Jayden Mekai Dawson of Leesburg was found to be in possession of 2.6 grams of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. The report noted that the driver and a second passenger in the car were both minors.

He was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,500 bond.