District commander for The Villages receives promotion

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s district commander for The Villages has received a promotion.

Robert Siemer was promoted Friday to the rank of captain from the rank of lieutenant. He was named district commander in The Villages in 2015.

Siemer, who works out of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Annex at County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard, is a familiar face in The Villages, frequently seen at drug take-back events, bicycle collections and providing quarterly law enforcement updates for community development districts in The Villages.

Sumter County Sheriff Bill Farmer announced the promotion.

In addition, Sgt. Billy Smith has been promoted to lieutenant and both Detective Matt Higgins and Detective Justin Wilson have been promoted to corporal.