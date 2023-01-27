We are sad to announce the passing of Dorothy Cook nee Caspers. Loving wife, mother and Grandmother from The Villages, Florida and formerly of Arlington Heights, IL

Dorothy passed away peacefully on January 12, 2023. Dorothy was preceded in death by her sisters Alice “Bunny” Carduff, Rosemary “Ro” Martin and her brother Walter “Cap” Caspers.

Dorothy is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years Philip Cook, Sister Linda (David) Mitchell, and sister-in-law Sandi Caspers.

Dorothy was a beloved Mother to Kathleen Sanetra, Philip (Linda) Cook, Steven (Sheila) Cook, and Joseph (Debbie) Cook.

Grandmother to Robert (Hannah), Sam (Morgan), Shaely, Christopher, Kelly, Danny (Miriam) and Jason who will miss her dearly.

Dorothy was born in Chicago, Illinois on January 19, 1938 to the late Walter John Caspers and Nancy Caspers.

Upon retirement, Dorothy and Phil moved to The Villages in 2005. Dorothy enjoyed Florida and socializing with friends and neighbors. She loved cooking for everyone, especially her family.

Dorothy loved the warm Florida weather, playing cards, and Mahjong. She was a big fan of all her Chicago teams (Bear, Cubs and Blackhawks), Fannie May, and Lake Michigan “Chicago” water. She loved all her dogs and loved to visit with her Grandpups.

Dorothy will be missed terribly by her family and friends both near and far.

In keeping with Dorothy’s wishes there will be no services.

Rest in peace

January 19, 1938 – January 12, 2023