Kentucky man behaving strangely arrested at restaurant in Wildwood

A Kentucky man behaving strangely was arrested at a restaurant in Wildwood.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 5 p.m. Thursday to Zaxby’s on State Road 44 where they found 30-year-old Kegan Lee Adams of Olive Hill, Kentucky in a silver utility vehicle with Arizona license plates. He “appeared to be under duress and was leaning side to side displaying erratic behaviors.”

Adams was asked to step out of the vehicle and an uncapped syringe was found on the driver’s seat. The syringe contained a clear liquid which tested positive for fentanyl.

He was taken to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood. A bag containing fentanyl was removed from his rectum.

He was arrested on charges of drug trafficking and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $16,000.