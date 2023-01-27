58.5 F
The Villages
Friday, January 27, 2023
Lady Lake man sentenced to jail time for driving while license suspended

By Staff Report
Joshua Cass Lawler
Joshua Cass Lawler

A Lady Lake man has been sentenced to 15 days in jail for driving on a suspended license.

Joshua Cass Lawler, 42, was sentenced Tuesday in Lake County Court after pleading no contest to a charge of driving while license suspended.

He was originally arrested on the charge Jan. 22, 2022 while driving a gold 2002 Dodge pickup on U.S. Hwy. 27.

The Ohio native skipped a court date last year and a warrant had been issued for his arrest. He was taken into custody Tuesday by Lake County sheriff’s deputies.

