Friday, January 27, 2023
Oxford lawn care worker arrested with Corona beer and marijuana

By Staff Report
Tristan Ray Vaughn
An Oxford lawn care worker was arrested with Corona beer and marijuana in his vehicle.

Tristan Ray Vaughn, 25, was driving a white Buick at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was pulled over for an inoperable headlight, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. During the traffic stop at Too Your Health Spa in Lady Lake, the police officer spotted an open Corona beer in the vehicle’s cupholder. Vaughn indicated he had been at La Palma Mexican Grill restaurant in Leesburg. He said the Corona was his “third beer.” Two more empty beer bottles were found in the car along with three full bottles on the passenger floorboard. A box of Twisted Tea was found in the rear of the vehicle, with two empty cans inside.

A bag containing 8.6 grams of marijuana was also found in the vehicle.

He performed poorly in field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .079 and .08 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

