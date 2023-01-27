58.5 F
Friday, January 27, 2023
Rule about inherited land causing siblings to fight

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I am a generational landowner and I have a question. Why can’t we the people who have inherited land not be able to separate land unless it’s more than 20 acres? If siblings own property they should be able to divide the property, each sibling get a deed, new parcel numbers etc. It used to be 2.5 acres even 5 acres not anymore. it has to be 10+acres per siblings and our property is 19 acres. This is a stupid law/rule. It is causing siblings to fight and cause issues within the family

Ryan Mitchell
Bushnell

 

