Friday, January 27, 2023
Some seat saving at the square is OK

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

If I arrive at the square early and get a seat I should have the right to move to the floor and dance if I want without having someone take my spot. I DO agree there should be time limits to how long you can be gone which should NOT include dinner for an hour or something like that. But if I need to use the restroom and I’m gone for 25 minutes then my seat should be saved. I had my belongings moved simply because I was waiting for the restroom for a while. Maybe there can be a better system to keep track of time.

Andrew Abramskin
Village of Gilchrist

 

