Friday, January 27, 2023
Son arrested after kicking in door at mother’s foreclosed home in The Villages

By Staff Report
George Scott Richard
A son was arrested after apparently kicking in the door at his mother’s foreclosed home in The Villages.

George Scott Richard, 54, was arrested at about 1 p.m. Thursday at the home at 1225 Jaffia Court in the Village of Gilchrist.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy had been summoned to investigate “a burglary in progress” and arrived to find the Illinois native in the garage loading belongings into a U-Haul box truck. There was damage to the door frame “consistent with someone kicking in the door,” the report said. It was noted in the report that Richard is a “former resident of the home,” purchased by his mother, Maryann Nogay, in 2020 for $560,000.

Citizens First Bank foreclosed on the home, which was sold in foreclosure on Jan. 12, according to records in Sumter County Court.

Richard was found to be in possession of marijuana and a “one hit” device. The bank estimated the damage to the door at between $200 and $1,000.

Richard was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $3,000 bond.

