A Villager who started golfing in her 70s recently got her third hole-in-one.

Demares Lorenzen of the Village of Collier got her third hole-in-one on Jan. 22 at the Mangrove Executive Golf Course. She got a hole-in-one on July 2 at Bonifay and got her first hole-in-one in Iowa.

