To the Editor:

In the past three years, arrogant politicians, the FDA and the CDC have violated our constitutionally guaranteed liberties based on lies. Wearing masks and getting mRNA injections do not prevent COVID-19 from spreading. Big government, big pharma, many doctors and much of the media know this but they create an atmosphere of panic anyway. The benefits of natural immunity are mostly denied or ignored. It is clear that everyone, including the vaccinated, the masked and yes, even the previously infected, can get and transfer the virus to others regardless of shots and masks. We see that children, younger healthy people and those with natural immunity have a very low risk of serious illness, hospitalization or death. Mandates for mRNA shots and ineffective masks were unnecessary and might have done more harm than good. The mandates haven’t worked in the past three years and they won’t work now. Many politicians and bureaucrats seem to revel in their power to control the general public through so called emergency measures and mandates enacted illegally. In addition to probably killing some people unnecessarily, we know that they literally killed thousands of businesses and damaged millions of school kids with shutdowns. In spite of this tragic, historic failure, big pharma is still trying to increase profits by pushing more mRNA shots and pills. Amazingly, our federal government is behind this potentially dangerous program including spending taxpayers money to advertise it. They are recommending something that they know doesn’t work.

Robert Moore

Village of Rio Grande